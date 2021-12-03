Akash Network Market Capitalization Tops $261.76 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $261.76 million and $2.92 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00093026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.71 or 0.07846801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.49 or 0.99845198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

