Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.60. Airsculpt Technologies shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 4,195 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

