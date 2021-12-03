Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($153.98) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.52. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

