Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 40,454.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Airbnb worth $165,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.84.

ABNB stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

