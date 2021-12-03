Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Critical Analysis

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 637.55%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -508.72% -34.83% -28.16% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -23.88% -17.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $20,000.00 4,273.26 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Gemini Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos.

Risk and Volatility

Ainos has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics beats Ainos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

