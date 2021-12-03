AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $2.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Tuesday. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

