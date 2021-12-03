Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ AGFY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

