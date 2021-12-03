Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$80.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 114119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.