Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 4%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms have commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

