Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Africa Oil stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $710.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.81.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

