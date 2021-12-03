Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $398,042 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.