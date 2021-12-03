Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.96. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 3,624 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

