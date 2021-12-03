AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 760 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

