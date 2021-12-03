AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,325 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

