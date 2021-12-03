AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,851 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.