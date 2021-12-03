AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $441,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

About VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.