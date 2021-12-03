AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $441,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

