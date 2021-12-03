AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 572 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

