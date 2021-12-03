ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.36 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 217,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

