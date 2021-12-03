Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO Purchases $25,900.00 in Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

