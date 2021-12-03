Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $939.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

