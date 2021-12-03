Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Adecoagro stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $939.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
