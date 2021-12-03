AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CFO Purchases $25,701.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 962,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

