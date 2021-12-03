Acutus Medical (AFIB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Acutus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Acutus Medical is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Acutus Medical Inc alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $866,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.