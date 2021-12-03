Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

ACEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

