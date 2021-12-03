Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Purchases £75,900 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($99,163.84).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 234.90 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

