AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,770.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $$23.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

