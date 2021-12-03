8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

