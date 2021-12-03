$845.30 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $845.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.60 million to $846.30 million. Plexus reported sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

PLXS opened at $89.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.