$828.28 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $828.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $801.09 million to $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

