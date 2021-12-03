$826.65 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $826.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $860.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,528,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,955. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $185.73.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

