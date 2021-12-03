8,046 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

