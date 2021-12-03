75,680 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 633.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $1.91 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

