75,241 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $843.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

