4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,804.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $59,804.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00241583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

