4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,837.66

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,837.66 ($37.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,860 ($37.37). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,860 ($37.37), with a volume of 50,515 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,960.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,840.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £777.98 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

