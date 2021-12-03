4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 in the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 706,953 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

