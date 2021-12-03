46,717 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

TRUE opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

