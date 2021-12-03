$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $462.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

