4,152 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.