3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

DDD traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 161,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after buying an additional 456,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

