38,716 Shares in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Midatech Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.