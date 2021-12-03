360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $21.21. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 9,058 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.