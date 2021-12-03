$331.40 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $331.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.69 million and the highest is $342.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.26, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.