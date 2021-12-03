31,466 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in General Motors by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,383,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

