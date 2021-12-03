$28.56 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post sales of $28.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

LAW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,823. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

