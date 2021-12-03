273,830 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 273,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.99 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 1.57 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $610.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.33 and its 200-day moving average is 2.85.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
Further Reading: Correction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.