273,830 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 273,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.99 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 1.57 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $610.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.33 and its 200-day moving average is 2.85.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

