2,659 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXC. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $944,504. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

