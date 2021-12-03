$247.38 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $247.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $799.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $878.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

