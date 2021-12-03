$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report sales of $241.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.30 million. RPC reported sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $838.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,247,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,139 over the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 26,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.96. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

