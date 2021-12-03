2,325 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.89 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

