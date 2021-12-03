21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 479,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

